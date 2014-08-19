Get Excited! This May Be the Most Stylish Emmys Yet, Thanks to the Lead Actress Nominees

It's no secret that this year's crop of Emmy nominees in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category are one fashionable group! When the 2014 nominations were announced last month, we were beyond thrilled that several of our favorite sartorial stars (and television's greatest leading ladies) were among the bunch. While no one can predict who will take home the win in this incredibly stacked list, we rest assured knowing that this batch of women are not only accomplished, but also unbeatably stylish.

Here's why we love the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominees:

While Claire Danes keeps it casual as CIA officer Carrie Mathison on Homeland—donning jeans or a simple suit—she knocks it out of the park on the red carpet. Danes took home last year's award in the storied category wearing a semi-sheer lace Armani Privé gown that was utterly breathtaking (above, left).

See More Photos: Claire Danes's Best Looks EverThe ever-glamorous Michelle Dockery's style never quits—she's clothed in intricate period designs as Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey and offscreen her ensembles always succeed. Her to die for Prada gown from the 2013 ceremony had jaws dropping everywhere (above, center).

Not only does Scandal star Kerry Washington show off some killer style on her hit show as Olivia Pope (so much so that The Limited is releasing a collection based on the character's style), but it translates over to real life. Last year, a barely pregnant Washington glowed in an ethereal Marchesa design at the Emmys, and her looks since giving birth have been wins across the board (above, right).See More Photos: Kerry Washington's Best Looks Ever

Famous for her suiting style on The Good Wife, Julianna Margulies nails boardroom chic as a high-powered lawyer in designs by the likes of Armani and Narciso Rodriguez. However, off the silver screen she dazzles as well—take her show-stopping white column Reed Krakoff gown that she wore on the 2014 red carpet (below, left).

Robin Wright's sleek style as the no-nonsense Claire Underwood on Netflix's hit House of Cards can't be beat, but she knows how to make a best dressed list too. For last year's Emmys, Wright took a cue from her character's sartorial prowess in a bold and sculptural Ralph Lauren creation (below, center).

Newcomer Lizzy Caplan (who is making her first appearance at the Emmys) keeps it old school in authentic 1950s garb on her risqué Showtime series Masters of Sex, but gives her wardrobe a modern twist in real life. From a stunning butterfly-covered Valentino dress at the 2014 Critics' Choice Television Awards to more edgy designs, she knows how to draw attention (below, right).

Between Washington's can't-fail red carpet style and Dockery's modern-yet-old-school glamour, its impossible to choose just one favorite!

