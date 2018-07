Sex and the City 2 doesn't hit theaters until May, but you can get a head start on the style by snagging the latest Carrie Bradshaw looks! The Halston Heritage dresses she has been spotted wearing on set are now available at Madison in L.A. Choose from the purple pleated disco dress (left, $435) or the chic white jersey number (right, $325), that is even featured on the film's poster! Call 310-275-1930 to order.