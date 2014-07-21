Get Carried Away with This Trio of Handbag Launches

Image zoom Courtesy

They say good things come in threes, and amazing fashion launches are no exception. Recently, three brands rolled out their first-ever handbag collections—all of which were exceptional to say the least.

1. Ramy Brook

Let's time travel back to the year 2010 when designer Ramy Sharp launched her contemporary womenswear brand Ramy Brook with the mission to deliver versatile day-to-night pieces—an area, she felt, was missing in the market place. Four successful years later, Sharp has applied the same thought to handbags (above). "Many of the bags can be worn in a few different ways, like a tote to a cross-body or a messenger to a clutch, just like a few styles from my ready-to-wear collection," Sharp tells InStyle.com, calling out the fringe Stevie messenger as her favorite (it's named after her daughter!). "The chain and fringe really have a wow factor—it has the right amount of detailing to keep it classic rather than over-the-top." The 42-piece handbag collection ranges from $395 to $645 and is available for pre-order now at ramybrook.com.

2. Ash

From sneaks swathed in fierce animal print to boots sprinkled with studs, it's no wonder Ash's fashionable footwear has found fans in some of our favorite celebrities and street style stars, like Jaime King and Alessandra Ambrosio. And that cool, rocker 'tude has translated well—really well—into a 29-piece handbag collection. "Like the shoes, Ash handbags are focused on washed and textured leathers in deconstructed shapes with great attention to detail, such as fringe, chains, and custom-made studs," said Kenny Horowitz, president of Ash handbags. The detailing can be found on such styles, like hobos, backpacks, and clutches, priced between $95 and $495 at ashfootwearusa.com.

3. Dannijo

Technically, technically, the dynamic designing duo Jodie and Danielle Snyder behind the popular jewelry line Dannijo launched their first handbag collection earlier this year when they brought their signature art deco aesthetic to a seven-piece line of purses. But they're at it again with a fall collection. Like its spring collection, the latest designs boast all the same unique elements found in the brand's statement necklaces, but differ in new styles, like mini duffels and backpacks clothed in embossed leather, velvet stingray, metallic snake, and houndstooth. "We focused on easy-to-wear silhouettes that were quality made, functional, and had a strong sense of brand DNA," said Jodie Snyder Morel. The 33-piece fall collection (between $98 and $1,098) is up for grabs at dannijo.com.

