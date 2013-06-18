Get Beyoncé's Voluminous Curls With Her Hairstylist Kim Kimble's New Hair Line

Channeling your inner Sasha Fierce just got a lot easier thanks to Kim Kimble's haircare! The celebrity hairstylist, who counts Beyoncé and Shakira as clients, just launched her own line of products full of hair-healthy ingredients like Brazilian nut and acai berry. "I'm about healthy hair, and for a long time, it was difficult to find products that worked for a lot of different hair textures," Kimble told InStyle.com. "A lot of products claim to work on different hair types, but this one really does since it's so nourishing without being heavy." Plus, she's adding to her product catalog with a curly hair range in July. "There is a major demand for curly hair products, and we wanted ours to be very versatile and work on all types of curls," she said. "Curly hair doesn't get as much natural oil as straight hair does, so you have to keep curly hair moisturized so it won't get brittle or break." Shop her current line on kimblebeauty.com, and keep an eye out for the new curly-friendly items next month.

