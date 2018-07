Spoiler alert! Sexy new photos from the New Moon set featuring a jean-clad Bella and shirtless Edward were just released. In an effort to save Edward's life, Bella frantically tracesthrough Italy in a casual outfit and sneaks—perfectly cozy for their sweet reunion.

Get Bella's Style:•Shoes, Keds, $30; at Nordstrom.com.•Jeans, J Brand, $158; at Barneys.com.•Shirt, similar style from American Eagle Outfitters, $20; at ae.com

