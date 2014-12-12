Get All the Details on Dior's Electric Eye From the Pre-Fall Runway

Now here's one eyeliner look we haven't seen yet! Though we've long been fans of the cat-eye and double-wing, the graphic block of gel liner and glitter situated directly in the center of each model's lid worked to add an extra-futuristic vibe to Dior's Pre-Fall show in Tokyo. "I wanted to design a makeup look that had a very strong visual impact, focusing on an 'electric' eye that was both graphic and abstract," says Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior beauty, who traditional Kabuki makeup as a reference. "I also wanted to create a play on light to reflect the shiny, glittery, elements that were omnipresent throughout the collection, and give the makeup look a slightly Manga feel." Keeping the eyes as the focal point, Philips opted to go minimal on the rest of the face with a layer of lip balm and Diorskin Nude Foundation ($45; nordstrom.com), which was topped off with a swipe of the Vibrant Color Powder Blush in My Rose ($38; nordstrom.com).

Picking up a liner brush dipped in the Diorshow Pro Liner in Pro Black (available June 2015), the pro began creating a solid block of color that started directly above each girl's crease, lining up with the iris, and extended the rectangle to the top lash line. The same spot along the bottom lashes was also given the same effect. "I also wanted to punctuate the look with a flash of light, so I applied jumbo-sized glitter to the center of the upper eyelid at the lash line," he adds. "It catches the light when closed, creating a pretty spectacular robotic glitter effect." The look is definitely one made for the runway, but you can channel the same vibe by making slight adjustments to your existing cat-eye method. We recommend applying a layer of sparkly cream shadow to your lids, imparting a more subtle appearance, then use a liquid liner to trace a thin line along your upper lashes. Extend the line past the outer edge of your eye, finish it off with a blocked shape in lieu of a sharp strike, and voila! You've translated Dior's runway look into an everyday-appropriate effect.

