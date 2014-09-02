Get All the Details on Angelina Jolie's Wedding Dress

The first photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s wedding are out! We learned last week that the star couple tied the knot on Saturday, Aug. 23, but we're just now getting a glimpse inside the private ceremony, which took place in Correns, France.

People magazine (in conjunction with Hello! magazine, internationally) published photos from the Jolie-Pitt family wedding album that showcase Jolie's beyond gorgeous wedding dress.

From the front, Jolie's floor-length gown appears to be an elegantly simple white dress; however, from the back we see how that's definitely not the case. The back of her Atelier Versace dress features drawings by none other than the Jolie-Pitt children (Maddox, 13; Pax, 10; Zahara, 9; Shiloh, 8; Vivienne, 6; and Knox, 6) themselves!

Atelier Versace's master tailor, Luigi Massi, sewed them into Jolie's dress and veil. "Luigi is like family to me and I couldn't imagine anyone else making this dress," Jolie, 39, told People. "He knows and cares for the children and it was great fun putting it together." Mom and Dad have a history of wearing their children's artwork, and so it was quite in character for Jolie to do so on her wedding day.

Donatella Versace, who designed the custom silk satin wedding gown, said on Twitter: "Congratulations Angelina Jolie! You look sensational in my creation for your special day! Lots of love, DV." Jolie wore white Versace silk satin pumps and her hair pulled back into a tidy updo underneath her veil, which was also personalized with the kids' drawings. Jewelry designer Robert Procop created the parents' wedding bands (he also designed Jolie's engagement ring).

