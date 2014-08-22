Get the Adorable Seagull Shirt Taylor Swift Wears on the Cover of Her New Album!

We couldn't be more excited for Taylor Swift’s recently revealed upcoming album 1989 (named after the year she was born), and we are loving her new sound! Another thing we love? The adorable seagull top she wears on the Polaroid-style cover. On the front of the CD, the songstress can be seen posing with only her signature red pout and the cute T-shirt showing. Swift revealed that her new songs are heavily influenced by late '80s pop, and her cover-art look is meant to stay within that theme.

Love Taylor’s shirt? You’re in luck! You can get the exact same piece—which features long sleeves and a sky-blue background with flying seagulls—on Swift's website when you pre-buy her new album. Pick up the shirt and 1989 combo pack now for $60 on taylorswift.com.

