Get 25 Free Personalized Cards From Minted!

Looking for a cute way to stay connected? Stationery company Minted.com is offering 25 free customized business and calling cards now through September 23rd. “Whether you’re a stay-at-home mom looking to meet other moms on the playground, a budding photographer trying out wedding photography on the weekends, or a knitting doctor in your spare time, they’re perfect for anyone looking to make connections or jump start a small business,” Mariam Naficy, Minted's CEO and founder told InStyle.com. You can even make your cards extra-memorable by adding personal photos, specialized colors, and cool fonts. To get started, visit Minted.com/mommy-cards pick a card, personalize it, and select the "free" option before checking out. Happy networking!

