Get 20 Percent Off Florence Broadhurst Rugs

The graphic patterns of Florence Broadhurst rugs, fabric and wallpaper have garnered a cult-like following among design aficionados for decades. The late Australian designer started the business in 1959 (after a long and eccentric career as a stage performer and painter). Brand new color palettes make these classics feel totally modern—the perfect thing to brighten (and cozy) up your home for winter. Studio Four NYC is offering InStyle.com readers an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Florence Broadhurst rugs through December 24th—just in time for Christmas!

Email info@studiofournyc.com or call 212-475-4414 and mention InStyle.com for the discount.

— Kate Donovan