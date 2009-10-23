Get a $1000 Frédéric Fekkai haircut for $200

You might know Frédéric Fekkai (top left) as the man behind the genius line of hair products, but he's also the scissors behind tons of celebrities' perfect cuts. (Think Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, and Debra Messing.) Normally, a visit to this legend would put you back about $1000—except from October 25th through November 5th. As part of his collaboration with the Art of Elysium, a non-profit that pairs working actors, artists, and musicians with children with serious medical conditions, Fekkai is offering $200 cuts (no, not a typo!) at his flagship salon in West Hollywood. 100% of the proceeds will go to charity. To book, call the Melrose Place salon at 323-655-7800 and mention Elysium—you'll leave looking and feeling good.