Geri Halliwell Responds to Mel B's Claims That They Once Hooked Up

Did they or didn't they? That's a question we might never know the answer to.

Last week, Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, aka Scary Spice, revealed during an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories that she once hooked up with fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, better known as Ginger Spice. “She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in a country house but it wasn’t a ‘thing.’ It just happened, we just giggled at it and that was it,” she said. “We were best friends. It just happened.”

Now, Halliwell is finally sharing her side of the story. And her side of the story is that their alleged fling never happened.

"Geri loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria," her rep said in a statement to The Daily Mail. "She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."

The Sun reported that following Mel B's initial on-air confession, she immediately phoned Halliwell to confirm that the two were still on good terms and that her revelation hadn't threatened the Spice Girls' upcoming reunion tour, which kicks off at the end of May (sans Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, that is). "The tour is just two months away they don't want anything jeopardizing it, but there were real fears this would upset Geri's husband and cause serious issues," a source told the tabloid.

However, Ginger's rep confirmed that the tour is still continuing as planned. "Moving forward, Geri can’t wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories," said her rep according to the Mail.

All's well that ends in a not-canceled tour, right?