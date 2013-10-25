Georgina Chapman's Directorial Debut!

Image zoom Jemal Countess/Getty Images

She rules the runway and the red carpet with her gorgeous gowns, but Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman is poised to take over the big screen next. The designer recently made her directorial debut in the short film, A Dream of Flying, made in collaboration with Canon's Project Imaginat10n. "I approached creating the film in the same way I do a collection, like creating mood boards to help with color and lighting choices," Chapman told InStyle.com. The designer, who wore a paisley printed tunic and pants from Marchesa Voyage with Christian Louboutin pumps to the film's screening, also worked with costumer Sarah Mae Burton to outfit the female lead in three beautiful Marchesa designs. "It is truly all about the team around you," she said while raving about the advice she received from her project mentor Ron Howard. Similar to Marchesa's aesthetic, the film had a sense of both romance and fantasy, following a girl who spends her life trying not to fly and a boy who would give his life to teach her. Check out Chapman's debut today, as well as short films from stars like Eva Longoria and Jamie Foxx, on Yahoo Screen.

Plus, see Marchesa's new Secret Garden-inspired bridal collection.

