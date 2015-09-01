Georgia May Jagger Designs a Biker-Cool Collection for Mulberry 

By now we’ve got the moves like Jagger on lock, but thanks to Mulberry’s latest campaign, we can now also adopt the famous family’s cool Brit style. For the English fashion brand’s latest campaign, the company turned to 23-year-old It girl Georgia May Jagger to not only star in the grungy, downtown-like images, but also design an entire collection that’s sure to fly off the racks.

“So excited to share this: my new collaboration with @Mulberry_Editor—launching 1st September! We’ve made my dream leather Biker Jacket,” Jagger revealed on Instagram (below) two weeks ago, and now, all of the pieces are finally available.

6VOfZPnUN4/?taken-by=georgiamayjagger

RELATED: Georgia May Jagger Debuts Rainbow Hair

Much like her own rock-and-roll street style, the model’s dark-hued creations are making us seriously want to hop atop a motorcycle and zip across the busy London streets. The collection allows you to personalize your favorite leather jacket with initials or a graphic and includes colorful silk scarves and chain-strap handbags. Yes, the beauty may be best known for her signature gap-toothed smile and too-cool glare into the camera, but she can now proudly add designer to her highly accomplished resume.

Watch Jagger explain her inspiration for the pieces in the video below, and visit mulberry.com to see all the covetable items.

RELATED: 8 Times Famous Sisters Teamed Up for Fashion Campaigns