Georgia May Jagger’s New Collection for Mulberry Includes “The Ultimate Biker Jacket”

With the best-dressed man in music as her dad, Georgia May Jagger has the rock-star look in her blood. But after years of searching for the perfect leather jacket without (wait for it…) satisfaction, she teamed with Mulberry to create her own capsule collection featuring jewel-toned linings and matching scarves. “I always wanted that look of Marlon Brando in The Wild One,” she told InStyle for our October issue, on newsstands now and available for digital download. “These are like that: classic and full of attitude.”

Inspired by her “love for biker style and rock ‘n’ roll chic,” Jagger set out to create what she’s dubbed “the ultimate biker jacket.” And to do that, she had to get the fit just right. “The finished jacket really had to be wearable as well as stylish,” she said. “I made sure that it sits on the hips to be more flattering, and I also made sure that the sleeves are wide enough to fit jumpers underneath when it’s cold out.”

Courtesy (3)

While function was key, Jagger still kept things fun. “I wanted to add my own twist, so I picked my favorite jewel colors and used them for the linings,” she said. The capsule also offers leather pouches and scarves in the same hues, but the collection’s most personal touch came in the form of woodland critter designs that are splashed across the scarves. “I really like animals,” Jagger said, adding that her passion goes back to her childhood. “At one stage I even wanted to be a vet." No wonder it's these touches that resonate with her the most. "The emerald green-lined, fox-illustrated biker jacket is my favorite,” she said. “It even has my initials on the back.”

Shop the collection starting at $150 at mulberry.com.

