You'll Never Guess the Actor Cast to Play George W. Bush in Upcoming Biopic

Former President George W. Bush has been portrayed by many actors through the years—most famously by Will Ferrell on Saturday Night Live.

The latest actor tasked with the role, however, is really not what we were expecting.

Director Adam McKay has a big-name Dick Cheney biopic in the works called Backseat, starring Christian Bale as the former Vice President, and reportedly co-starring Amy Adams and Steve Carell as Lynne Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld, respectively.

Backseat, which has yet to enter production, recently added an important character in the Bush administration’s tale: George W. Bush himself!

The actor slated to play Bush is Sam Rockwell, best known for his roles in Moon and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. For reference, that’s him on the right (below).

Do you see the resemblance? Don’t @ me, but if we’re going on looks, Bradley Cooper shares something of a likeness with the politician.

Anyway, although Rockwell’s an unexpected choice for the role, with his acting skills we’re sure he’ll nail it.