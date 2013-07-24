By George, The Future King Has a Name! George Alexander Louis

That didn't take long! Just two days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a new son and one day after their debut of the little prince to the world, the newborn has a name. Meet George Alexander Louis. The British Monarchy posted this message: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son George Alexander Louis. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge." He will be the third in line to the throne, right behind grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, and the seventh George to lead the United Kingdom.

