George Clooney Imposes a Self Travel Ban as Amal's Due Date Approaches

Let the countdown begin! With Amal Clooney's June due date just around the corner, George Clooney refuses to leave his expectant wife's side.

The Ocean's Eleven actor admitted that he is choosing to stay close to home, as fatherhood fast approaches in a new video message that he shared after he failed to make an appearance at Sunday's Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia.

According to People, Clooney, who is a co-chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, apologized in the clip for skipping out on this year's event for a completely understandable reason.

"I really would have been [in Yerevan]," the 56-year-old explained. "But if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home."

With the two lovebirds expecting their twins next month, the human rights barrister could be giving birth any day now. And it looks like the pair are definitely in nesting mode, with Amal officially on maternity leave and the couple enjoying their final days as a family of two in London.