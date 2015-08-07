George Clooney Will Be Stephen Colbert's First Late Show Guest

We've been anticipating Stephen Colbert's move to the Late Show for quite some time now, and it looks like the comedian has a lot of great things in store. To get things started, he's ringing in his inaugural episode on Sept. 8 with none other than George Clooney.

Colbert took to Twitter to share the news this morning, and we can only imagine how hilarious the sit-down will be. Colbert even joked, and asked his followers if someone could let Clooney know about the news:

George Clooney will be my first-ever #LSSC guest on September 8th! Could one of you let him know? — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 7, 2015

Clooney, who tied the knot last September, has been busy as of late with two movies coming out in the first half of 2016: Hail, Caesar! and Money Monster. Plus, he has been spending time at his Lake Como home with his lovely wife Amal Clooney. Maybe he'll bring her along for Colbert's debut. Now that would be the cherry on the sundae.

