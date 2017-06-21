George Clooney and Rande Gerber Just Sold Their Tequila Company for an Outrageous Sum

Isabel Jones
Jun 21, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

You know Casamigos—the Tequila company Rande Gerber and George Clooney founded back in 2013?

You know, this one…

The modeling thing may not have worked out, but @casamigos sure did. Happy Birthday George!

A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on

When you send your friend onesies and he thinks they're @casamigos coozies. #firsttimedad

A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on

Bike+beach+Bikes+Casamigos.

A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on

Celebrating our Birthdays @casamigos style. Thanks for the cool cake Amal. #houseoffriends

A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on

I know Cindy drinks this so I'm in!!! #Casamigos

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Well, the famed Tequila brand is no longer under Clooney and Gerber’s tutelage.

Today, E! News confirmed that the duo, and their additional partner Michael Meldman, sold the fast-growing brand to Diageo for the unbelievable sum of $1 Billion. Yep, you read that correctly—that’s a one with nine (!) zeros behind it.

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes," Clooney told E!. “But we're not going anywhere,” he followed up, “We'll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two."

Well, can we just say how glad we are that the actor and his model friend are benefitting financially from this sale. I mean, the nights we’ve lost sleep worrying if the Clooney and Gerber families have enough money …

Just kidding! But joking aside, George and Amal could put like 300 more pairs of twins through college with this payday alone.

Congrats, Rande and George! Cheers to your success *throws back tequila shot.*

