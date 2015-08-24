George Clooney Photobombs Cindy Crawford and Her Husband in This Hilarious Instagram 

Work hard, play hard was Cindy Crawford's mantra this weekend. The supermodel joined her husband Rande Gerber and his business partner George Clooney for the launch of Casamigos Tequila in Ibiza, Spain, and from the looks of this Instagram they know how to successfully mix business with pleasure.

Crawford snapped several enviable shots of the beautiful scenery over the weekend, but our favorite 'gram from their trip has to be Clooney's hilarious photobomb. Hollywood's resident jokester couldn't resist making an appearance in what was supposed to be a romantic photo op for the couple (below). As you can see, he pops in just as Crawford and Gerber are going in for a kiss. Way to go, George.

@casamigos photo bomber #HouseofFriends A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 23, 2015 at 11:32am PDT

However, it wasn't all pranks. They all celebrated Casamigos later at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, where Amal stole the spotlight in a glamorous gold ensemble.

