George Clooney's Twins Are Already Pulling Pranks

If George Clooney has something questionable on his shoe, it's probably not what you think. During an interview with Savannah Guthrie, Amal Clooney's arm candy explained that being a dad includes plenty of laughs, especially with his twins. His famous pals — ahem, Matt Damon — warned him about the terrible twos, but Clooney notes that he's pretty lucky. His kids aren't terrible, they're just really into pranks.

Clooney was on the Today show to promote his new Hulu series, Catch 22, but Guthrie naturally took the conversation to the Clooney kiddos, Alexander and Ella, who are about to turn 2 years old. He's not worried about the fabled terrible twos, though, he's more into gushing over how great they are and being a proud pop.

"They're not terrible twos. They're good kids. They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already," he explained. "Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny."

He went on to say that both kids have big personalities and are already smarter than him. Thanks to Amal's global influence, the twins are already on their way to being bilingual. She speaks English, Arabic, and French, so the Italian must be from the family's frequent trips to Lake Como.

"They really come out with the personalities that they're born with … they're just completely different personalities and they're fun and smart," George added. "I mean, they already can — you know, do all their ABCs in Italian and in English and I can't do that in English."