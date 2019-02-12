George Clooney Reveals Whether He'll Be Godfather to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby

George Clooney isn’t pleased with the media's treatment of his friend Meghan Markle.

The actor reportedly opened up about the overwhelming interest in the Duchess at a press panel for his new Hulu series Catch-22, telling journalists, “They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified.”

The father of two went as far as to compare the paparazzi obsession with Markle to that of Princess Diana. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself,” he said. “We’ve seen how that ends,” he concluded, referencing the late Princess’s fatal 1997 car crash (which many blame on a paparazzi chase).

Clooney and his wife Amal have been rumored frontrunners for the roles of godfather and godmother to Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby. The pair attended the royal wedding in May and have reportedly bonded with the Duke and Duchess over their lifestyles. “They're much closer than the headlines let on,” a source told the Daily Mail last November.

Addressing the speculation, Clooney said, “Oh yes, I’ll be godfather of the royals apparently,” before clarifying his sarcasm and telling reporters, “No!”

“I’m a father of twins, I have enough sh– to deal with — literally!” he joked.

Fair enough, George, but if Ella, Alexander, and baby Sussex don’t schedule a playdate within the next year, we’ll never forgive you.