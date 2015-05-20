George Clooney Spills the Dreamy Details on His Proposal to Amal

Just when we thought George and Amal Clooney’s relationship already held all the ingredients for a fairytale, the 54-year-old actor revealed more details about his picture perfect proposal to make us all swoon a little bit more. No, there wasn’t an over the top helicopter waiting for the couple to embark on a romantic evening over New York City. Instead, Clooney kept it simple and popped the question right at home.

“When I asked her, we had never talked about it,” he said in an interview with CBS This Morning. “There wasn’t a, ‘maybe we should get married.’ I just literally, I dropped it on her.” And despite how impromptu the proposal was, Clooney made sure to nail the atmosphere. “I queued up a playlist of some of my aunt Rosemary’s songs and I asked her and she just kept saying, ‘Oh, my God!’ and ‘wow!’”

The couple exchanged vows in Italy last fall and we've been following their every move ever since. “I’ve never been happier,” Clooney said. Marriage looks good on you, George.

