Why Doesn't George Clooney Dye His Hair?

George Clooney is Hollywood's ultimate Silver Fox, so we'd probably go into mourning if he ever decided to dye his salt-and-pepper strands. Luckily, the 54-year-old actor maintains he's not touching his grays.

"For me, it's never been an issue or an option," he told BBC radio's Jenni Murray about his famous hair during an interview promoting his new film, Tomorrowland. "I don't think it would make much sense. I've seen it happen, and particularly on men I don't think it works very well. I think it actually makes you look older. I'm a big believer in the idea that you can't try to look younger—you can just try to look the best you can at the age you are."



And although he embraces his mature mane, the actor said that aging does affect him.

"There is nothing fun [about aging]," he shared. "I know for actresses it's infinitely worse because of public perception based on nothing except studios not hiring them, but I think for all of us you have to come to terms with getting older and not trying to fight it. You have a couple of options, which [are]: get older or die. You have to get used to the idea that your roles in films and who you are and how you’re perceived is going to change. And that will disappoint people at times."

We imagine the support of his successful, gorgeous and crazy-stylish 37-year-old wife, Amal Clooney, helps the star feel youthful as well.

"She's someone I enjoy spending every minute of the day with, and I'm very proud to be around," he gushed about the lawyer and civil rights activist. "And watching the things she does I admire so greatly. I've always been involved in things other than this business, long before I was successful at it. She’s been doing it quietly and unheralded for a long period of time, and I'm very proud to be married to her."

