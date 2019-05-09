The Funny Reason George Clooney Finds Baby Sussex's Birth "Kind of Irritating"

Monday, May 6, marked an occasion of global joy as proud parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed Baby Sussex (aka Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor) into the world. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pal George Clooney, Monday was also a celebratory occasion, though not quite as globally momentous: the actor turned 58.

Cool day for Tauruses, but George himself isn’t exactly ecstatic about the coincidence. “It's kind of irritating, if you think about it,” he joked to Extra about sharing his birthday with the royal baby. “'Cause I've already had to split it with Orson Welles, Sigmund Freud, and now this comes in. I'm moving down the line very quickly.”

He's got two Oscars, an Emmy, BAFTA, and four SAG Awards, but becoming the most famous person to have been born on May 6 may forever remain elusive. Tough break, George.

On the topic of Baby Archie, Clooney set the record straight (again) about his rumored role as the child’s godfather: “Everybody loves their rumors,” he said, clarifying, “It's not true.”

“You don't want me to be a godparent of anybody. I'm barely a parent at this point. It's frightening,” the Catch-22 star joked.

Toddlers Ella and Alexander, who turn 2 next month, have proven to be more than enough for the actor to deal with — they’re already pulling pranks!

"They do pranks already,” he said during a visit to the Today show last week. “Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny."

Sounds like the Clooney twins have some important lessons to teach Master Archie.