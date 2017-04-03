Amal and George Clooney Dress Down for a Romantic Stroll Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print tk Credit: Vantagenews / AKM-GSI Expectant parents-to-be George and Amal Clooney went for a picturesque stroll near their English home in Sonning on Saturday. Walking hand-in-hand (fingers interlocking—it's true love), the accomplished human rights lawyer and her actor husband seemingly tried to dodge the paps by obscuring their identities with hats and sunglasses. Though wearing an oversize bomber jacket, Amal couldn't quite hide her growing baby bump. The maternity wear maven paired her olive green covering with a deep gray scarf, dark-wash Citizens of Humanity maternity jeans (shop a similar style here), and studded high-top sneakers (shop a similar look here). She added a touch of black to the ensemble with a newsboy cap and aviator shades. Amal's protective husband stuck by his wife's side in a pair of light-wash jeans, a black and gray Warner Bros. logo sweatshirt, beige houndstooth fedora (shop a similar look here), and orange-tinted sunglasses. RELATED: Amal Clooney's Fashionable Maternity Style VIDEO: George & Amal Clooney's Cutest Couple Moments Though the pair looks noticeably more casual than we're accustomed to seeing them, we're digging their quiet weekend attire.

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Amal and George Clooney Dress Down for a Romantic Stroll

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.