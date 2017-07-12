George and Amal Clooney Step Out for Their First Public Date Night as New Parents

George and Amal Clooney are living la dolce vita! After welcoming their new twins, Alexander and Ella, a little more than a month ago, the duo have enjoyed their first weeks as parents in Northern Italy's serene Lake Como.

The Hollywood power couple looked like they were settling into parenthood nicely, as they enjoyed a romantic Italian meal at il Gatto Nero for their first date night post twins. The British barrister sported a new mom glow, her signature red lip, and a lustrous blowout. Her beauty look complemented a cream ensemble embellished with red poppies, while the Ocean's Eleven star opted for a charcoal gray polo.

Looking tanned and well-rested, the pair ate Italian cuisine with Clooney's friend and fellow actor Ben Weiss at the dining hot spot, which they consistently frequented leading up to the humanitarian lawyer's pregnancy announcement last year.

"Everyone was so excited to see him and Amal for dinner," a source reports to People. "They got many hugs and a lot of love. Amal looked gorgeous and didn't look the slightest bit tired. She kept smiling and looked so happy."

And while the lovebirds were happy to have a few hours to themselves, twins Ella and Alexander were not far from their thoughts.

"You could tell they were happy about the date night," the source continued. "In the past, they always dined for hours. This time, it was obvious they didn't want to be out too late."