George and Amal Clooney Make the Tomorrowland Premiere a Family Affair

George and Amal Clooney took their love to Disneyland on Saturday night, where the stylish duo celebrated the world premiere of the actor's upcoming film Tomorrowland. But the couple didn't celebrate George's starring role in the Disney flick alone—they made the event a family affair. Amal's niece Mia Alamuddin (in a floral Giambattista Valli frock) posed alongside the pair on the red carpet.

For the occasion, Amal wowed in a flirty black and pink ruffled Antonio Berardi dress, metallic Giambattista Valli slingback pumps, and statement jewels, while George opted for an all-black ensemble by Giambattista Valli. The trio seemed to be enjoying their time at "The Happiest Place on Earth" and made their way to the after party via the theme park's famed Monorail.

Catch Tomorrowland when it hits theaters May 22.

