George and Amal Clooney Steal the Spotlight at Tomorrowland's Tokyo Premiere

Are these two looking to take home the title of Hollywood's best dressed couple? George and Amal Clooney stepped out for the premiere of the actor's new film Tomorrowland in Tokyo over the weekend, where the handsome duo made quite the fashion statement.

While George put his best foot forward in an all-black ensemble for the occasion, it was Amal's look that took our breath away. The brunette beauty wowed in a golden Maison Martin Margiela gown that featured a floral embellishment at the neckline, which she paired with a matching Bulgari box clutch and metallic Manolo Blahnik pumps.

This comes as as follow-up to the film's recent world premiere at Disneyland, where the pair also hit the red carpet in style. One thing's certain: whenever Mr. and Mrs. Clooney step out, they look good.

