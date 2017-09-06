George and Amal Clooney Never Thought They’d Have Kids—Until They Got Married

Once considered a forever-bachelor, George Clooney shocked the world when he decided to settle down with human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. The actor surprised us once again with the announcement that the two were expecting twins, and we weren’t the only ones stunned by the news: The couple admits that before they got married, they didn’t even speak about having kids.

“It had never been part of my DNA,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We didn’t plan on it. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny. There was an assumption that we didn’t want them.”

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

But after their wedding, their perspective changed. “We just felt we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”

After deciding to try for a child, the news that Amal was carrying twins was quite a shock, as George says the 39-year-old got pregnant without the help of fertility drugs. “[The doctor] goes, ‘Well, there’s one.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ And then he goes, ‘And there’s the second one.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake.”

The couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 6, and life totally changed for the couple. “It was wild,” he said. “You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden you go: ‘Holy s—. I’m a parent!’”

“The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.’ I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way—we look out for one another and we care about one another,” he continued. “But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

While George praises how Amal has taken to motherhood, there's one aspect of his parenting he surprised himself by excelling in. “I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t expect,” he joked. But as for whether the 56-year-old sees himself changing diapers after Ella and Alexander grow out of them, the couple says their family is done growing.

“I’m 39,” Amal told THR. “I already had them quite late.”