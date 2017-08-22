George and Amal Clooney Donated $1 Million to Combat Hate Groups in America

George and Amal Clooney are no strangers to fighting the good fight abroad, but this time the famous couple is committed to combating injustice right here at home.

After the tragic events in Charlottesville, VA earlier this month, Deadline reports that the Clooneys are partnering with the Southern Poverty Law Center to battle hate groups in America. To that end, The George & Amal Clooney Foundation has bestowed a $1 million grant through the Clooney Foundation for Justice on the advocacy organization.

"Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality," George said in a statement. "There are no two sides to bigotry and hate."

The couple continued: "We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States. What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate."

The Southern Poverty Law Center is an American nonprofit legal advocacy group that specializes in civil rights and public interest work. It currently tracks more than 1,600 extremist groups that operate across the country.

"Like George and Amal Clooney, we were shocked by the size, ugliness, and ferocity of the white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville," SPLC President, Richard Cohen, said in a statement. "It was a reflection of just how much Trump's incendiary campaign and presidency has energized the radical right. We are deeply grateful to the Clooney Foundation for standing with us at this critical moment in our country's fight against hate."

