Fans Are Urging TLC to Remove Geoffrey Paschel From 90 Day Fiancé 

Fans and viewers of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are urging the network to reconsider one of the show's characters, Geoffrey Paschel. They've gone as far as submitting a petition to change.org, outlining several accusations that Paschel is facing including kidnapping, abuse and rape.

The change.org petition states that Paschel "has been accused of kidnapping, abuse, rape, child endangerment, dealing drugs, felony larceny, theft, and battery," in addition to being barred from entering Canada. USA Today reports that Paschel is facing charges of "kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls, and vandalism" in Knox County, Tennessee. The survivor outlines the allegations in the report, though Paschel claimed that the accuser was trying to sabotage a child custody battle with his ex. The newspaper adds that he was arrested in June 2019 and that the accuser also said that she endured "pushing, hitting, and choking." Paschel maintains his innocence and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

RELATED: The Love is Blind Cast Answered All of Your Burning Questions About the Show

Paschel has been open about some of his criminal past on the show, though he did not go into detail on what charges he was facing. So far, the change.org petition has more than 2,400 signatures and commenters are pushing TLC to remove Paschel from the show so that it is not a platform for abuse.

"Someone with a criminal history like his should not get a pass because he is good looking, and will bring in ratings. Don't sink so low, TLC," one supporter wrote.

Others echoed that sentiment, writing, "Geoffrey Paschel is a danger to women. It is already shameful that TLC enabled him to go and meet a new woman, knowing his background. He needs to be edited out from the rest of the season. Do NOT promote abuse of women."

Paschel has responded to fans calling for a boycott. In an Instagram post, he admitted to lying about his age, relationships, and details about his life in the past, but said that he was portraying himself honestly on the show. TLC has not issued an official statement on the matter and Paschel continues to appear on the show's website and promotional materials.