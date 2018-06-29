This Viral Photo of Geoffrey the Giraffe’s Last Day at Toys ‘R Us Will Crush You

Sorry, Geoffrey, playtime has come to an end.

Toys ‘R Us filed for bankruptcy in September 2017 and began closing its 735 U.S. stores in March, with the last and final round of the brick and mortar locations officially closing doors this week. And now, an image that’ll truly stomp on your childhood dreams has gone viral, and it has everything to do with the brand’s beloved mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.

Shared on Facebook by Rene Johnpiere, presumably a Toys ‘R Us employee, Geoffrey looks straight-up sad. Standing among empty shelves—not a human in sight—he holds onto a tiny neon green suitcase while dressed like he's preparing for retirement. That floral tee? Perfect for a sleepy, paradisiacal romp in Florida. Plain and simple: He had to grow up. He could no longer be a Toys ‘R Us kid.

Ready to shed a tear? In addition to sharing images of the empty store and her colleagues, Johnpiere also posted a photo with a message from Geoffrey. No word on who, exactly, wrote this, but here it is:

“One day, all of us will get separated from each other. We will miss our conversations of everything, and nothing, and the dreams we had. Days, months, and years will pass until this contact becomes rare. One day, our children will see our pictures and ask: ‘Who are these people?’ And we will smile with invisible tears because a heart is touched with a strong word and you will say: ‘It was with them that I had some of the best days of my life’.”

Was that necessary, Geoff?

Mascots aside, the news of the company’s demise is heartbreaking considering roughly 33,000 employees will lose their jobs without severance once all stores close. The news sparked a campaign for workers to collectively receive $75 million in pay while they seek other jobs.

In the meantime—farewell forever, Geoffrey.