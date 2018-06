"I'm gonna chest bump @therealzooeyd and then compliment her on her dress," Elizabeth Banks told her Twitter followers as she made her way to the Hollywood premiere of Our Idiot Brother in Los Angeles. While Banks (in Prada) decided against ruffling Zooey Deschanel's Moschino dress, the ladies summoned big smiles when they posed with co-stars Paul Rudd and Rashida Jones. Click through the gallery to see more stars at last night's hottest parties!