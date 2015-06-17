Genius Ice-Cream Sandwiches You've Never Tried

Courtesy Pass The Sushi

This story originally appeared on PureWow. For more stories like this, visit Purewow.com.

PureWow
Jun 17, 2015 @ 6:00 pm

There are few things as refreshing as an ice-cream sandwich on a hot, summer day. But why must we limit ourselves to cookies alone? Especially when doughnuts, waffles and piecrust also exist …

Shake up your classic treat with these inventive takes on the dessert.

RELATED: 7 Spectacular Cakes That Couldn't Be Easier to Make

Waffles (pictured above)

We’ll never look at breakfast Eggos the same.

Get the recipe.

RELATED: The Best Chocolate Recipes in the Whole Entire Universe

Donuts

Courtesy Paper & Stitch

Slice and smush. Easy as that.

Get the recipe.

RELATED: 12 of the Best Sandwiches of All Time

Cookie Dough

Courtesy The Cake Blog

Salmonella be damned.

Get the recipe.

READ MORE: Get 5 Additional Genius Ice-Cream Sandwiches You've Never Tried

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!