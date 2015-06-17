Genius Ice-Cream Sandwiches You've Never Tried

This story originally appeared on PureWow. For more stories like this, visit Purewow.com.
There are few things as refreshing as an ice-cream sandwich on a hot, summer day. But why must we limit ourselves to cookies alone? Especially when doughnuts, waffles and piecrust also exist …
Shake up your classic treat with these inventive takes on the dessert.
Waffles (pictured above)
We’ll never look at breakfast Eggos the same.
Donuts
Slice and smush. Easy as that.
Cookie Dough
Salmonella be damned.
