Gemma Arterton Models for G-Star

Gemma Arterton, who launched to fame in 2008 as the lead female role in James Bond: Quantum of Solace, is the new face for the Dutch denim brand G-Star. And while Arterton typically chooses Gucci, Valentino, Isabel Marant and Lanvin for her red-carpet appearances, she prefers a good pair of jeans when she's off the radar. “My own style is quite laid back and quite modern, I like to be relaxed,” Arterton told InStyle exclusively. “I wear a lot of jeans and jackets but suppose I have a bit of a rock star edge.” Check out Gemma Arterton's debut as the face of G-Star in the gallery.

