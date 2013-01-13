G'Day USA Gala: Australian Love With Hugh, Naomi, Nicole, and More!

Santa Monica got down under for the annual G'Day USA Black Tie Gala, where Aussie stars turned out in full force to honor their homeland. Nicole Kidman (who debuted a new 'do in Elie Saab), Hugh Jackman (in Louis Vuitton), and Naomi Watts (in Gucci) were all on-hand to honor their country at the event, which is an awards ceremony honoring some of the nation's best and brightest. "We get ready pretty quickly," Kidman told reporters of her party prep routine. "Because we have a two-year-old and a four-year-old who are always like, 'Mommy, I want this! Mommy, I want that!'” Damages actress Rose Byrne was amongst those awarded this year, and supermodel Elle Macpherson was the emcee for the night.

— Lindzi Scharf