Gap's New Jeans Fit Like a Dream!

No more guesswork at the Gap—the denim masters have perfected the patterns of their 1969 Premium Jeans Collection to guarantee a flawless fit. "Denim is so personal," EVP of Design, Patrick Robinson, said in a statement. "When it comes to jeans, we're not of the one-size-fits-or-flatters-all mindset." And if you do find more than one silhouette that works for you? Shop away—the jeans are all priced under $70.

• Always Skinny, $59.50-$69.50; at gap.com.• Boyfriend, $59.50-$69.50; at gap.com.• Long & Lean, $59.50-$69.50; at gap.com.