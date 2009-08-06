Gap's New Jeans Fit Like a Dream!

Courtesy of Gap
Betony Toht
Aug 06, 2009 @ 11:00 am

No more guesswork at the Gap—the denim masters have perfected the patterns of their 1969 Premium Jeans Collection to guarantee a flawless fit. "Denim is so personal," EVP of Design, Patrick Robinson, said in a statement. "When it comes to jeans, we're not of the one-size-fits-or-flatters-all mindset." And if you do find more than one silhouette that works for you? Shop away—the jeans are all priced under $70.

• Always Skinny, $59.50-$69.50; at gap.com.• Boyfriend, $59.50-$69.50; at gap.com.• Long & Lean, $59.50-$69.50; at gap.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!