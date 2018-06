Yes, you read that right! The first 10,000 users to check into their local Gap store using Facebook's new mobile app (similar to Foursquare) will win a pair of jeans. The date of the giveaway has yet to be announced, but don't worry if you're not one of the first 10,000 to check in—you'll get 40% off of a pair of jeans. Future programs with brands like H&M are also rumored to be in the works. Stay tuned for further details!