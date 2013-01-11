Gangster Squad with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Opens Today!

It's been a long wait, but it's now over! Ryan Gosling returns to the big screen today in 1950s-Los Angeles set Gangster Squad, alongside repeat co-star Emma Stone. The two originally appeared together as a couple of lovebirds in 2011's Crazy Stupid Love, and there's no doubt that these new roles are going to be vastly different from those. Gosling plays a cop-turned-informant who is bent on sending L.A.'s biggest mob leader to jail for life, no matter what it takes. And Stone plays the mob leader's muse, who Gosling seduces to try to get closer to the criminal. It's all so exciting! Click here to find out where the movie is playing near you!

