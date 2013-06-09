Game of Thrones: See Ferocious Braids Inspired by Daenerys Targaryen

With her ethereal blue eyes and icy blonde hair, Emilia Clarke's character on Game of Thrones may seem angelic, but don't be fooled. Daenerys Targaryen is truly a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to her spirit and courage, she has rightfully earned her nickname as "Mother of Dragons," and in addition to her fierce personality, we're obsessed with the equally-fierce braids she showcases episode after episode. Whether she's gearing up for battle or conquering a city, each look is more intricate and elaborate than the one the one before it. That's why we rounded up the best Khaleesi-inspired celebrity braids, perfect for channeling your inner warrior queen. Click through to see each look now, and catch the Game of Thrones finale on HBO tonight at 9 p.m.

