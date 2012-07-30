Game of Thrones-Inspired Fashion: Helmut Lang's Fall Collection

Image zoom Imaxtree(3); HBO; Courtesy of Helmut Lang

Helmut Lang’s signature downtown look got a dose of medieval for fall 2012, with a Game of Thrones-inspired collection that any noble in Westeros—or any fan in our non-mythical world—would love. Creative directors Nicole and Michael Colovos said they looked for an “interpretation of The Game of Thrones guardians,” and as a result, “their dual existence of forest life and a stark minimal world is embodied in the mixing of hard and soft fabrics, tree bark printed leather, and minimal body conscious silhouettes.” In addition, the lineup boasts textured sweaters evoking body armor and fauna-printed pants and dresses, as well as a first-time shoe collaboration with LD Tuttle designer Tiffany Tuttle. “I strove to design footwear for the Helmut Lang collection that was powerful but understated, allowing the materials to create beautiful shapes on their own,” Tuttle said of her five-piece capsule, which includes wedge booties and over-the-knee styles covered in stringray, rubbed suede, and a blood-spattered print. Click through the gallery to see more of Helmut Lang’s Game of Thrones-inspired looks, and shop the collection starting this month at Helmut Lang stores and helmutlang.com.