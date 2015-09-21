Game of Thrones Just Broke a Major Emmys Record

Sep 21, 2015

Game of Thrones broke a huge Emmys record at Sunday night’s ceremonies. With David Nutter’s win for best director of a drama series, the HBO show snagged its 10th Emmy this year, the most any series has ever won in a single year.

The show went on to win an 11th Emmy moments later when Peter Dinklage grabbed gold for best supporting actor in a drama series, and yet another win for best drama at the end of the night for a total of 12 wins in a single year.

