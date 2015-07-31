HBO Says We're Getting More Game of Thrones Episodes

It looks like Season 7 won't be the end of Game of Thrones. HBO programming president Michael Lombardo confirmed that the popular series will have at least eight seasons.

Showrunner David Benioff said last year that he and fellow showrunner Dan Weiss were aiming for a total of seven seasons. But Entertainment Weekly reports that at Thursday's Television Critics Association’s press tour, Lombardo said otherwise. "Seven-seasons-and-out has never been the [internal] conversation," he said. "The question is: How much beyond seven are we going to do? Obviously we’re shooting six now, hopefully discussing seven. [Benioff and Weiss] feel like there’s two more years after six. I would always love for them to change their minds, but that’s what we’re looking at right now."

With George R. R. Martin still working to complete the book series on which the HBO show is based, it seems that a lot is still up in the air. The show returns for its sixth season next spring.

Related Video: HBO Wants All the Game of Thrones It Can Get

PHOTOS: Get in the Game of Thrones Spirit with 15 Inspired Pieces