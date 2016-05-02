Every Time the Game of Thrones Cast Insisted “Jon Snow Is Dead”

Warning: Spoilers ahead. On Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, fans finally got the answer to the question they’ve been asking for months on end: “Is Jon Snow dead?” After being stabbed over and over again in Season 5’s finale, Jon was quite the convincing corpse in the Season 6 premiere, but devout lovers of the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch didn’t give up.

And they didn’t have too much longer to wait: In the last few minutes of the sixth season’s second episode, “Home,” Melisandre brought the beloved character back to life—leading fans to experience complete elation and then later feelings of betrayal by the show’s cast. The stars had put on quite a show for the last 11 months in attempts to convince fans that Jon Snow’s fate had been sealed.

In honor of his resurrection, we’re taking a look back at all of the incredible acting this cast did offscreen, IRL.

1. Kit Harington (Jon Snow)

Beyond acting like a corpse, Harington delivered quite the performance in trying to convince fans that he was no longer a part of the HBO series. Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actor took a “lie detector test” and responded affirmatively when asked, “Are you dead?”

2. Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell)

The actress told Jimmy Kimmel, “If you get stabbed that many times, you’re pretty much dead.”

3. Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

The 19-year-old crashed a Game of Thrones viewing party last week and shared photos of the party’s decorations, including a blackboard tally of whether Jon Snow was dead or alive. “My money’s on dead, it seems I’m outnumbered,” she wrote.

4. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

The actor told Jimmy Kimmel that he starts conversations with a disappointing bombshell about Jon Snow’s fate. “I kind of preempt it now. Whenever I meet someone, I just say, ‘Jon Snow is dead.’”

5. Conleth Hill (Varys)

While other actors were more tight-lipped, the star told Entertainment Weekly how he responds to the never-ending question: “You saw him die, so why you asking me?”

6. Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth)

Davos was ultimately responsible for bringing Jon Snow back to life, begging Melisandre to try her hand at the spell, but Cunningham the most un-optimistic about the possibility of resurrection in the show’s time off. “He’s dead. He’s gone,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

7. Finn Jones (Loras Tyrell), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Hannah Murray (Gilly)

E! News asked the stars on the red carpet and they answered with disappointing responses. “He’s totally dead,” Jones said, with Hivju adding, “He’s very dead, and Kit Harington is great at playing a corpse.” Portman chimed in, saying, “He’s dead. That’s all I can say. He’s dead.” Murray gave her best shot at telling fans to move on, telling E!, “He’s dead, for sure dead. I think, you know the whole stages of grief thing? The first one is denial. I think everyone really needs to move on past that.”

After Sunday night’s revelation, it looks like Game of Thrones fans won’t need to do any more grieving—for now.