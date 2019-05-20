There Was a Plastic Water Bottle in Last Night's Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones finished up its epic run last night, and in addition to comprising of a few episodes of apparent fan disappointment, the final installments have been an extended game of "spot the error."

During the finale, fans saw something that seemed a little out of the ordinary: a plastic water bottle, right by Samwell Tarly's feet during a pivotal scene.

Sam is v smart he invented democracy AND polyethylene terephthalate. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sKvCHCAwKW — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 20, 2019

And that's not all — one fan claims to have spotted a second water bottle in the final episode.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

We can't blame the actors for needing to hydrate between takes — especially in heavy, likely very sweaty costumes — but this, if you'll recall, is the third error in three weeks, and fans are pretty fed up.

First, we had a rogue coffee cup left in the middle of a scene (that was then edited out for streaming versions of the episode). A week later, a production still showed Jaime Lannister's right hand, plain as day, as if it was never chopped off in a dramatic scene in season 3.

Sure, they might be innocent mistakes, but some fans are taking them as a sign that the creators just gave up on the show, and rushed through the final season.

Goes to show how much they just gave up on the show — Spicy Dorito🌶 (@ArtByDorel) May 20, 2019

The biggest sign that this season was rushed was the lack of lighting and presence of coffee cups and water bottles. That stuff never happened when the show was still good. 😂 — Matt Smith (@vbpunk4life) May 20, 2019

In any case, winter is now over, and for better or worse, so are all our opportunities to spot major gaffes.