There Was Legitimately a Starbucks Cup in Last Night's Game of Thrones Episode

The night is dark, and full of coffee chains?

Eagle-eyed (or honestly even fairly inattentive) Game of Thrones viewers noticed a glaring error in Sunday night’s episode. During a celebratory feast, Daenerys (Mother of Dragons and Daughter of Caffeine Highs) is seated at the long table before what appears to be a tall Starbucks coffee cup. (AND IT IS SO OBVIOUS.)

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

The memes are coming:

Emotionally I am the overlooked Starbucks cup on the set of Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/FKsZaYMqGP — Tyler Palma (@TylerPalma13) May 6, 2019

When you realize Starbucks is a Westeros thing..... if it's not Pumpkin Spice Latte then she is not my queen.... #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YGclb9LkLm — Andrea 🦋 (@KatzBearz) May 6, 2019

Starbucks employee: may I have your name? Daenerys: Yes, it’s ... #GameofThrones x Starbucks Cup pic.twitter.com/6C5g0FmQZu — Yass Gags (@qwanmon) May 6, 2019

Everyone's losing their shit about that Starbucks Cup and yet no-one has piped up about this blatant cross-promotion. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ivvr4EYFtN — Neth Knowles (@nethknowles) May 6, 2019

Considering the historically painstaking efforts of the series to remain true to its fantastical realm, the audacity of this gaffe is jarring. With only two episodes to go, were they just like “f— it, let’s do some product placement,” or does art simply imitate life and it was only a matter of time before a Starbucks cropped up on every Westeros corner?

Add it to the list of fan q’s David Benioff and D.B. Weiss probably won’t answer. In the meantime, may we suggest that you continue to reel from last night's episode GoT-style, with a Caramel Macchiato (no whip, almond milk) in hand?