Before You Tune In to Game of Thrones Tonight, Watch This

What will YOU be doing tonight? If you’re anything like us, you will either be at home in your favorite pajamas or at a group viewing party tuning in to the much-awaited 7th season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

But after so much drama, so much bloodshed, and so many dragons, who can remember exactly what went down in seasons past? Luckily for all of us, HBO has released this handy-dandy video of all the Thrones highlights from the previous six seasons, so you can bring yourself back up to speed in less than 6 minutes (coincidence?).

For a deeper dive, InStyle has also compiled this comprehensive guide to everything that happened in season 6.

While the show is famous for its dark twists and turns (and killing off characters left and right) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister, hinted to People that there might be some uplifting moments as well. “Well I’ve seen it this season, something that’s coming up, something that happened early on that comes back,” he said. Something “beautiful.”

The actor looked handsome in a fitted blue suit for the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

We are on the edge of our seats!