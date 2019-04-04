Must-See Beauty Looks from the Game of Thrones Premiere
Luckily for us, winter is finally over. For the cast of Game of Thrones, though, it has only just begun. On April 14, the final season of Game of Thrones will air, which means long-awaited answers to questions regarding the fate of characters like Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and the entire Lannister fam, and hopefully, lots and lots of braid moments from Khaleesi.
But the cast of Game of Thrones got a head start on the final season celebration (and, of course, the spoilers) last night at the premiere, and as you would expect, they brought their beauty A-game to the red carpet.
Emilia Clarke showed off a hairstyle reminiscent of Daenerys and her dragons, while Maisie Williams debuted a new bright purple hair color. Keep scrolling for some of the must-see beauty moments of the evening.
Carice van Houten
Carice van Houten, the actress that plays Melisandre, actually doesn't wear her character's signature deep red hair IRL. For the evening, she styled her dark brunette lob in loose, undone waves and paired the hairstyle with a creamy-looking matte pink lipstick.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson made a case for shimmery shadow at the Game of Thrones premiere, sweeping an iridescent shade over her eyelids and complementing it with a bold lip and brushed-up brows.
Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams took home the prize for the coolest lipstick shade worn to the Game of Thrones premiere. Instead of a rosy pink or a deep red, she wore a midnight black shade with blue undertones. As for her asymmetrical bob, she styled it in waves and a deep side-part.
Indira Varma
Indira Varma added two tiny braids to one side of her voluminous bun, and left out loose, curled pieces on the other side.
Maisie Williams
There is no better moment to debut a dramatic hair color change than on a red carpet, and Maisie Williams took advantage of the opportunity when she showed up to the Game of Thrones premiere with bright purple hair. She styled her new hair in an undone bun accessorized with a ribbon. To give texture and separation to the coif, celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman sprayed in IGK's Down & Dirty Spray on 1-inch sections. As for her makeup, her makeup artist Kindra Mann used products from the new Urban Decay Game of Thrones collection.
Gwendoline Christie
Still talking about Gwendoline Christie's outfit and beauty look from last night? Us, too. While we could go on and on about that magnificent dress, her hair deserves some attention. She styled her blonde lob in voluminous waves and a '90s hair flip. Oh, and if you're on the fence about actually splurging on that Dyson dryer, maybe it's time to do it? That's what Christie's hairstylist used to create her look.
Hannah Murray
Actress Hannah Murray pulled her hair into a half-up, half-down hairstyle, which then highlighted her statement earrings. Glossy pink lipstick and rosy shadow gave the look a romantic vibe.
Emilia Clarke
It's a beauty look to remember. With the help of her hairstylist Jenny Cho, Emilia Clarke channeled her character Daenerys Targaryen with a braided updo, which featured a plait down the center of her head and a braided loop. For makeup, she went with a vampy purple lipstick and fire-red shadow haloed around her eyes.
Sophie Turner
There's smoky eyeshadow, and then there's Sophie Turner's smoky eyeshadow. Black eyeshadow was blended onto her top lids, and eyeliner was clearly used to tight-line her eyes to increase the drama of the look. Glam waves and pink lipstick finished off the look and truly let the eye makeup shine.
Rose Leslie
If you're looking for a way to make your updo a little bit more modern and less prom 1999, take a look at Rose Leslie's look. She pulled her hair back, but left out a significant amount of wavy hair in front, creating the appearance of side-swept bangs.
Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer reminded us that slicked-back hairstyle and bronze shadow is always a winning beauty moment. To keep her hairstyle in place, celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend sprayed in plenty of Dove Style+Care Extra Hold Hairspray.
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel opted for the monochromatic makeup trend when she matched her rorange lipstick, which is Urban Decay’s Vice Lipstick in Crash, to her evening gown. Her side-swept hairstyle drew attention to her hair's natural texture.