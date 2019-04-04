Must-See Beauty Looks from the Game of Thrones Premiere

Luckily for us, winter is finally over. For the cast of Game of Thrones, though, it has only just begun. On April 14, the final season of Game of Thrones will air, which means long-awaited answers to questions regarding the fate of characters like Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and the entire Lannister fam, and hopefully, lots and lots of braid moments from Khaleesi.

But the cast of Game of Thrones got a head start on the final season celebration (and, of course, the spoilers) last night at the premiere, and as you would expect, they brought their beauty A-game to the red carpet.

Emilia Clarke showed off a hairstyle reminiscent of Daenerys and her dragons, while Maisie Williams debuted a new bright purple hair color. Keep scrolling for some of the must-see beauty moments of the evening.

